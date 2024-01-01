rawpixel
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046004

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

