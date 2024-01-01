rawpixel
First Lady Jill Biden waits at the window outside the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to scare President Joe Biden. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046005

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

