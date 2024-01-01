rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046006
Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing Office Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046006

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Stacks of the official portraits of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at the Government Printing Office Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe). Original public domain image from Flickr

More