rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046030
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046030

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More