https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046033Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSadat and Begin and their delegations at Camp David, September 17, 1978 (Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046033View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2804 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSadat and Begin and their delegations at Camp David, September 17, 1978 (Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library). Original public domain image from FlickrMore