The Clintons wave from the doorway of The Spirit of Bob Hope airplane on departing from Sarajevo en route to Tuzla

December 22, 1997 (Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library)



Hosted by the Clinton Library and the Clinton Foundation, the document release was spearheaded by CIA’s Historical Review Program (HRP), which identifies, collects and produces historically relevant collections of declassified materials. The Bosnia collection—the youngest ever released in HRP’s 20-year existence. Original public domain image from Flickr