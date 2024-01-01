rawpixel
President Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton greet troops at Tuzla Air Force Base in Bosnia
December 22, 1997 (Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library)

Hosted by the Clinton Library and the Clinton Foundation, the document release was spearheaded by CIA’s Historical Review Program (HRP), which identifies, collects and produces historically relevant collections of declassified materials. The Bosnia collection—the youngest ever released in HRP’s 20-year existence. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046035

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

