rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046037
President Joe Biden walks to the North Portico entrance of the White House after delivering remarks on COVID-19 Tuesday…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Joe Biden walks to the North Portico entrance of the White House after delivering remarks on COVID-19 Tuesday, April 27, 2021, en route to the Map Room. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046037

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Joe Biden walks to the North Portico entrance of the White House after delivering remarks on COVID-19 Tuesday, April 27, 2021, en route to the Map Room. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More