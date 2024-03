U.S. Embassy Pretoria Plays the British High Commission

The U.S. Embassy Pretoria plays the British High Commission in a match on May 28, 2010, in Pretoria, South Africa. The match was part of a series of challenge events aimed at building the friendly rivalry and excitement before the World Cup match between the U.S. National Team and the England National Team in Rustenburg, South Africa, on June 12, 2010. [State Department Photo/Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr