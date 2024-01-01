rawpixel
President Joe Biden arrives to lay a wreath and observes a moment of silence on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Arlington, National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4046042

