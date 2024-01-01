rawpixel
President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the…
President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046060

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

