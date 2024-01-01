Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by President Obama, Secretary Kerry in Havana, Cuba

A pitcher from the Cuban National Baseball Team throws a pitch to a member of the Tampa Bay Rays as the two teams stage an exhibition game at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, on March 22, 2016, before an audience including U.S. President Barack Obama, Cuban President Raul Castro, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. (State Department photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr