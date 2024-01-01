rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046062
Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by President Obama, Secretary Kerry in Havana…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by President Obama, Secretary Kerry in Havana, Cuba

A pitcher from the Cuban National Baseball Team throws a pitch to a member of the Tampa Bay Rays as the two teams stage an exhibition game at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, on March 22, 2016, before an audience including U.S. President Barack Obama, Cuban President Raul Castro, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. (State Department photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046062

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by President Obama, Secretary Kerry in Havana, Cuba

More