https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046063Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresident Joe Biden walks from the State Dining Room of the White House to a podium in the Cross Hall of the White House Thursday, March 11, 2021, to deliver remarks on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 Shutdown. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046063View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresident Joe Biden walks from the State Dining Room of the White House to a podium in the Cross Hall of the White House Thursday, March 11, 2021, to deliver remarks on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 Shutdown. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMore