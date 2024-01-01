U.S. Embassy Pretoria Staff Fans Show Their Team Spirit

U.S. Embassy Pretoria staff fans cheer on their colleagues in the U.S. Embassy Pretoria vs. British High Commission match on May 28, 2010, in Pretoria, South Africa. The match was part of a series of challenge events aimed at building the friendly rivalry and excitement before the World Cup match between the U.S. National Team and the English National Team in Rustenburg, South Africa, on June 12, 2010. [State Department Photo/Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr