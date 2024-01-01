rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046067
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory University in Atlanta Friday, March 19, 2021, to Peachtree Dekalb Airport. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046067

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory University in Atlanta Friday, March 19, 2021, to Peachtree Dekalb Airport. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More