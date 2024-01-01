rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046071
President Joe Biden passes blooming magnolia trees as he walks through the Rose Garden of the White House Friday, March 26…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Joe Biden passes blooming magnolia trees as he walks through the Rose Garden of the White House Friday, March 26, 2021, to the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046071

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Joe Biden passes blooming magnolia trees as he walks through the Rose Garden of the White House Friday, March 26, 2021, to the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

More