A Caretakers Feeds a Baby Elephant at the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage

A caretaker feeds a baby elephant at the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 3, 2015, as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited following a tour of the Park and before a series of government meetings. (State Department Photo/Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr