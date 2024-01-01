A 21-Gun Salute Fills the Sky as Taps Plays During 70th Anniversary of D-Day Commemoration

A 21-gun salute fills the sky as Taps play overhead during the D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 2014. The event was one of several commemorations of the 70th Anniversary of D-Day operations conducted by Allied forces during World War II June 5-6, 1944. Over 650 U.S. military personnel have joined troops from several NATO nations to participate in ceremonies to honor the events at the invitation of the French government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sara Keller). Original public domain image from Flickr