Vuvuzelas Are Played at Youth World Cup Match Preview

Vuvuzelas are played before two Under-11 Bafokeng Football Academy teams preview the FIFA 2010 World Cup match between the United States and Ghana by playing each other as the “U.S.” and Ghana” on June 25, 2010, in Rustenburg, South Africa. The game highlighted the development of rural soccer in South Africa, particularly in the Royal Bafokeng Nation, which consists of twenty-nine villages located in the Rustenburg Valley in the North West Province. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr