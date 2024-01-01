Sailors Secure a Pallet of Medical Supplies

Sailors assigned to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) secure a pallet of medical supplies to a crane lift during a stores onload in support of Pacific Partnership 2010 on July 7, 2010. Mercy is en route to Indonesia during the fifth in a series of annual U.S. Pacific Fleet humanitarian and civic assistance endeavors to strengthen regional partnerships. [U.S. Navy photo/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr