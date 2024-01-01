https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046100Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Presidential limousine, carrying President Joe Biden, drives en route to the White House Monday, March 8, 2021, following the President’s visit to the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046100View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Presidential limousine, carrying President Joe Biden, drives en route to the White House Monday, March 8, 2021, following the President’s visit to the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMore