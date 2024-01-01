Vice President Kamala Harris participates in an interview on the NBC Today Show with anchor Savannah Guthrie Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House.

(Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)



This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr