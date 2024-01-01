rawpixel
Michelle Obama visits the Treasury Department, 7/7/10. First Lady Michelle Obama thanked Treasury employees for their hard work and dedication. “You should be proud,” she told the audience. “The work you do here at Treasury is about more than the stories that show up in the headlines and on the news. You all do so much more.”. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046107

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

