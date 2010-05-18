rawpixel
Boeing Plant in Renton, 5/18/2010Secretary Geithner toured a Boeing 737 plant in Renton, WA on May 18, 2010.
Boeing Plant in Renton, 5/18/2010
Secretary Geithner toured a Boeing 737 plant in Renton, WA on May 18, 2010. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
4046108

More