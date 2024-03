It's Just a Little Heat, That's All

Here's our super hot #TBT for today...and we literally mean HOT! Taken on March 31, 1984, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, we see Ed Wolfe taking a temperature measurement on a sluggish channel eddy on Mt. Kilauea which had begun erupting in 1983. How many of you can say you'd be willing to do that?! Photo credit: P.W. Lipman. Original public domain image from Flickr