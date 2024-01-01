rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046357
Chinese President Xi Addresses the Opening Session of the U.S.-China Strategic Dialogue in Beijing
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese President Xi Addresses the Opening Session of the U.S.-China Strategic Dialogue in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, and other U.S. and Chinese officials on June 6, 2016, in a villa at the Diaoyutai Guest House complex in Beijing, China, as the Chinese leader opens a two-day Strategic and Economic Dialogue between their respective countries. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046357

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Chinese President Xi Addresses the Opening Session of the U.S.-China Strategic Dialogue in Beijing

More