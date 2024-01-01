https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIsraeli artillery fires on Syrian positions during the Arab-Israeli War on Oct. 12, 1973 - Bettman/CORBIS. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War." . Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046458View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2352 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3660 x 2459 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIsraeli artillery fires on Syrian positions during the Arab-Israeli War on Oct. 12, 1973 - Bettman/CORBIS. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War." . Original public domain image from FlickrMore