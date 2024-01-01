rawpixel
Israeli artillery fires on Syrian positions during the Arab-Israeli War on Oct. 12, 1973 - Bettman/CORBIS. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War." . Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046458

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

