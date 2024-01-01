President Clinton talking with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic

December 14, 1995: President Clinton talking with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic at the Ambassador’s residence in Paris while Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, Secretary of State Warren Christopher, General Wesley Clark, and others watch. (Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library)



Hosted by the Clinton Library and the Clinton Foundation, the document release was spearheaded by CIA’s Historical Review Program (HRP), which identifies, collects and produces historically relevant collections of declassified materials. The Bosnia collection—the youngest ever released in HRP’s 20-year existence. Original public domain image from Flickr