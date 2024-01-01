rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046472
Triple handshake with Carter, Sadat, and Begin in the East Room, September 17, 1978Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Triple handshake with Carter, Sadat, and Begin in the East Room, September 17, 1978
Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046472

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Triple handshake with Carter, Sadat, and Begin in the East Room, September 17, 1978
Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library. Original public domain image from Flickr

More