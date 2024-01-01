rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
Carter makes remarks before departing for the Camp David, September 3, 1978Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library. Original…
Carter makes remarks before departing for the Camp David, September 3, 1978
Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter Library. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4046475

Editorial use only

