rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046527
Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of StateCondoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State, January 26, 2005 to January 20, 2009.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State
Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State, January 26, 2005 to January 20, 2009. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046527

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State
Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State, January 26, 2005 to January 20, 2009. Original public domain image from Flickr

More