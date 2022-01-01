https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046607Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCoffee logo template, Cofftail, professional business branding graphic psdMorePremiumID : 4046607View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.09 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontCoffee logo template, Cofftail, professional business branding graphic psdMore