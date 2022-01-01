https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046896Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOcean story template, serendipity, marine creature design psd in pastel colorsMorePremiumID : 4046896View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.83 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontOcean story template, serendipity, marine creature design psd in pastel colorsMore