https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4047672Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness logo template, simple retro design, creative branding illustration collection vectorMorePremiumID : 4047672View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 18.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllBusiness logo template, simple retro design, creative branding illustration collection vectorMore