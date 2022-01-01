rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4047752
Creative logo template, Coffee Time, clean retro design, branding icon for professional business vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Creative logo template, Coffee Time, clean retro design, branding icon for professional business vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4047752

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Raleway by Multiple Designers
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Creative logo template, Coffee Time, clean retro design, branding icon for professional business vector

More