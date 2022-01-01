Aesthetic washi tape collage element, vintage stationery for diary vector More Premium ID : 4048251 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 11.06 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3000 x 1687 px | 300 dpi