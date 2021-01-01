https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048428Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatercolor flower sticker, aesthetic vintage Cinnamomum illustration, classic design element psdMorePremiumID : 4048428View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3978 x 3978 px | 300 dpi | 185.85 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3978 x 3978 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Watercolor flower sticker, aesthetic vintage Cinnamomum illustration, classic design element psdMore