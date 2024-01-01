https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048696Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe South Lawn of the White House looking toward the Washington Monument is seen covered in snow. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048696View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1365 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe South Lawn of the White House looking toward the Washington Monument is seen covered in snow. Original public domain image from FlickrMore