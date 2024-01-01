https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048697Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House for World AIDS Day. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048697View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRed ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House for World AIDS Day. Original public domain image from FlickrMore