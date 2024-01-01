rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048697
Red ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House for World AIDS Day. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House for World AIDS Day. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048697

View CC0 License

Red ribbon hangs from the North Portico of the White House for World AIDS Day. Original public domain image from Flickr

More