https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048709Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe East Wing Colonnade of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048709View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe East Wing Colonnade of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season. Original public domain image from FlickrMore