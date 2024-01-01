https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDinner menu at the State Dinner in honor in the Rose Garden of the White House. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048712View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDinner menu at the State Dinner in honor in the Rose Garden of the White House. Original public domain image from FlickrMore