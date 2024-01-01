rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048721
The decorated tables for the State Dinner in honor in the Rose Garden of the White House. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The decorated tables for the State Dinner in honor in the Rose Garden of the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048721

View CC0 License

The decorated tables for the State Dinner in honor in the Rose Garden of the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

More