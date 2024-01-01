https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048723Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe United States Flag Flies at Half-Staff Atop the White House, honoring the memory and historic public service of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who died Friday in Atlanta. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048723View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe United States Flag Flies at Half-Staff Atop the White House, honoring the memory and historic public service of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who died Friday in Atlanta. Original public domain image from FlickrMore