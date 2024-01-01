https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048725Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe White House North Portico is lit in red-white and blue lights Saturday evening, July 4, during the Salute to America 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048725View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 697 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 1626 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe White House North Portico is lit in red-white and blue lights Saturday evening, July 4, during the Salute to America 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMore