The United States Flag Flies at Half-Staff Atop the White House, honoring the memory and historic public service of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who died Friday in Atlanta. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048726

View CC0 License

