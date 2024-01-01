rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048740
A member of Congress gives the thumbs-up, in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A member of Congress gives the thumbs-up, in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048740

View CC0 License

A member of Congress gives the thumbs-up, in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Flickr

More