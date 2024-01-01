rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048748
The flag of the President is displayed on the Presidential limousine Friday, May 28, 2021 as it awaits President Joe Biden…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The flag of the President is displayed on the Presidential limousine Friday, May 28, 2021 as it awaits President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a trip to Alexandria, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048748

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The flag of the President is displayed on the Presidential limousine Friday, May 28, 2021 as it awaits President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a trip to Alexandria, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe). Original public domain image from Flickr

More