https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048749
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff above the White House Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in memory of the victims of Monday’s mass…
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff above the White House Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in memory of the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048749

View CC0 License

