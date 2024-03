Antelope in the national park.

USAID supports efforts to combat wildlife crime in Uganda. Owing to its multidimensional nature, wildlife crime is a global issue and a transnational threat. Failure to effectively combat it not only has implications on national security but also alienates the nation from its rich wildlife heritage, and prevents local communities achieving better standards of living.



Photo credit: Karin Bridger/USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr