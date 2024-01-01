Zebra

October 3-5, 2020, Acting Administrator John Barsa traveled to the Republic of Kenya to underscore USAID's continuing commitment to the preservation of international religious freedom and the empowerment of women and girls.



In Kenya, Administrator Barsa met with local women business leaders, governors, and faith-based organizations. It was extremely valuable to hear the perspectives of diverse religious leaders who have deep connections to local communities and show exceptional dedication to promoting religious freedom and harmony among Kenya’s diverse population. Their work ensures that all Kenyans—no matter their ethnic group, political or religious affiliation, or economic status—can share in their country’s growing prosperity.



Administrator Barsa also had the pleasure of participating in a roundtable to highlight three recently announced activities under the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, and he joined Ambassador McCarter to officially present 200 state-of-the-art, American-made ventilators to the Kenyan people.



Photo credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr